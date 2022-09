CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County woman is accused of setting her house on fire after an argument with her boyfriend.

This is what the house looked like minutes after the call went out Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says the incident happened on Highway 9, just outside of Bruce.

Christina Taylor is charged with arson.

She remains in the Calhoun County jail.

The house is a total loss.