Woman accused of shooting her aunt in Alabama arrested in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WKRG/WCBI) – A woman accused of shooting her aunt in south Alabama was arrested in Starkville.

Michelle Campbell is in the Oktibbeha County jail on the charge of aggravated assault.

CBS affiliate WKRG reported that Loxley, Alabama police believed Campbell shot her aunt 13 times this past Saturday.

Loxley police and Baldwin County deputies were called to the home after neighbors heard yelling and gunshots.

Campbell lived there with her father, stepmother, and aunt.

Campbell was taken into custody on Sunday by Starkville police.

The victim remains in the hospital.

