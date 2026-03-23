Woman accused of SNAP fraud pleads guilty in Pearl River Co.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pearl River County woman will spend the next six years on probation after entering a guilty plea for welfare fraud.

Betsy Johnson was accused of improperly receiving over $22,000 from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by failing to accurately report household composition and income.

On Monday, March 2, Johnson entered a plea agreement with the District Attorney in Pearl River County Circuit Court related to fraudulent receipt of public assistance benefits.

Johnson will now serve six years’ probation and is ordered to pay fines, fees, restitution, and investigative costs totaling $23,439.20.

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