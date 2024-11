Woman accused of stabbing a man in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County woman has been accused of stabbing a man.

42-year-old Lashundra Sharp has been charged with aggravated domestic violence.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to Road 1023, south of Plantersville, November 22.

Investigators found a 46-year-old man had a cut and puncture wound to the left arm.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Bond for Sharp was set at $25,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X