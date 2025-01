Woman accused of stabbing her husband in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Clay County has been accused of stabbing her husband.

59-year-old Dedra Dupre was charged with Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the incident happened Sunday afternoon, January 26, on Siloam-Griffith Road.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Dupre remains in the Clay County Jail.

