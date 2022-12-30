Woman accused of stealing decorations faces petit larceny charges

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman accused of being Lowndes County’s Grinch is sacking up more charges.

In addition to her drug charge, April Denise Simmons is now facing three petit larceny charges.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said several owners of the stolen Christmas decorations have come forward.

A doorbell camera caught who investigators believe is Simmons taking a tree from someone’s front porch and walking off into the night.

Some inflatables were also taken on Christmas night.

Deputies said when Simmons was arrested she admitted to taking the decor to give as Christmas gifts to friends and family.

If you think yours were stolen, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

