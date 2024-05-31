Woman accused of taking flowers from graves in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman accused of taking flowers from graves in Monroe County is now in jail.

50-year-old Becky Reeves was charged with two counts of petit larceny.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said the thefts happened in the Amory and Hatley areas.

The items were taken from marked graves.

A tip led to the recovery of some of the flowers taken after a person got a tag number and picture of Reeves.

So far, two people have pressed charges. The thefts amount to hundreds of dollars.

If you believe you’re a victim, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or Amory police.

