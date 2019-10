LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is recovering after she was allegedly run over by a car Tuesday morning.

Lowndes County Deputies were called to Sand Road just before 11 for a disturbance.

The 38-year-old female victim said she was run over by a 21-year-old woman. The victim was taken Baptist Memorial Hospital and later released.

No arrests have been made yet.

The case is still under investigation.