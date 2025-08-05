Woman arrested after homemade bomb was found on a vehicle in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Batesville woman is behind bars after deputies said a homemade bomb was found on a vehicle in Lafayette County.
Investigators said the discovery in June sparked a multi-agency investigation involving the ATF, bomb squads, and narcotics agents.
They said Christina Laureen Willis was later arrested after more explosives, bomb-making materials, guns, and drugs were found at a home in Panola County.
Willis is charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.
Federal charges are also expected as the investigation continues.