Woman arrested and charged with abuse in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument spirals out of control, sending one person to the hospital and another to jail.

42-year-old Patty Gandy was charged with abuse of a vulnerable person with pain or injury.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident is a domestic violence situation.

The victim was flown out of the area for treatment.

What led up to the argument is still under investigation.

There is no update on the victim’s condition.

Gandy remains in the Lowndes County jail.

