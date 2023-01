Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument.

Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus.

The victim had multiple injuries.

Columbus police continue to investigate the incident.

