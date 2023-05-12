Woman arrested for allegedly hitting man in wheelchair with her car
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman was accused of hitting a man in a wheelchair with her car and leaving.
30-year-old Cristy Brown was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
The incident happened last weekend on Alabama Street. Brown was arrested Thursday.
A Columbus police spokesperson said the victim had minor injuries.
Brown told investigators she thought she hit something else and not the man in the wheelchair.
She was given a $35,000 surety bond.
