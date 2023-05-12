Woman arrested for allegedly hitting man in wheelchair with her car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman was accused of hitting a man in a wheelchair with her car and leaving.

30-year-old Cristy Brown was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The incident happened last weekend on Alabama Street. Brown was arrested Thursday.

A Columbus police spokesperson said the victim had minor injuries.

Brown told investigators she thought she hit something else and not the man in the wheelchair.

She was given a $35,000 surety bond.

