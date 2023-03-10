Woman arrested for allegedly making threats to Tupelo High School

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman accused of making threats to Tupelo High School is arrested.

37-year-old Queenita Wells is charged with making terroristic threats.

Tupelo police said officers that are assigned to Tupelo High were notified by school staff about the alleged threats.

Wells was on campus and officers quickly detained her.

Investigators said she was there in reference to a student but would not elaborate.

Her bond is set at $50,000.

The charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter