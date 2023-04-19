Woman arrested for allegedly pulling knife on Verona Elementary teacher

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc County woman was accused of pulling a knife on a Verona teacher.

28-year-old Jasmine Gross was charged with simple assault on a school official.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the incident was first reported to a school resource officer as an argument on Tuesday morning.

The SRO went to the Head Start location on the Verona Elementary School campus and interviewed Goss, who later left.

Then, the teacher was interviewed and deputies became aware of a knife.

After that, a warrant for the arrest of Goss was issued by a Justice Court Judge.

Goss was arrested in Pontotoc County and is awaiting a bond.

