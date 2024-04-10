Woman arrested for allegedly taking someone’s bank information

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman was arrested after taking someone’s banking information and withdrawing money from the victim’s account without permission.

In February, the Tupelo Polce Department took a report on this incident, and after further investigation

39-year-old Delta Lambert was arrested and charged with false pretense.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Lambert to be held on a $5,000 bond.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

