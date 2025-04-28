Woman arrested for burglary and attempted arson in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County deputies made an arrest on a person charged with burglary and attempted arson.

On April 4, deputies responded to County Road 105.

When deputies arrived, complainants said that the exterior as well as the property inside their home had been damaged.

A flammable chemical was found to have been poured on the front porch of the home.

After further investigation, 55-year-old Adrienne Brown of Oxford was charged with Burglary – Breaking and Entering Dwelling House or Inner Door of a Dwelling as well as attempted arson.

Adrienne was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Bond was set at $20,000.

She also currently has a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

