Woman arrested for crash resulting in death last year in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman was arrested for a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a man in Tupelo almost one year ago.

Tupelo police issued a warrant for Patsy Anderson’s arrest for Aggravated DUI Resulting in Death.

The single-vehicle crash happened in August of 2022 in the area of North Gloster and McCullough Boulevard.

A 58-year-old passenger died as a result of the crash.

This case awaits trial in the Lee County Circuit Court.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter