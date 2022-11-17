Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case.

47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896

