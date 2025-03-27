Woman arrested for forgery in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County woman was accused of writing checks on a dead man’s bank account.

Lisa Lindsey was charged with 47 counts of forgery.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins said the checks were written over several months.

Lindsey was reportedly living on the man’s property and helping with odd jobs around the place when he passed away.

Other charges are possible in the ongoing investigation.

Lindsey was given a $5,000 bond.

