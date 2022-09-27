Woman arrested for hitting Lowndes County deputy with her vehicle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is accused of hitting a Lowndes County deputy with her vehicle.

31-year-old Sherriane Cayson is facing a number of charges, including three counts of vehicular assault, trafficking of controlled substances, DUI, and others.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says when deputies pulled Cayson over they smelled marijuana.

While trying to get Cayson out of the vehicle she allegedly hit one of the three law enforcement officers on the scene.

Eventually, she was tased.

Deputies reportedly found a large amount of pills in her vehicle.

Cayson’s bond was set at more than $88,000.

