Woman arrested for stealing a car in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A driver in a stolen car leads law enforcement on a chase across the area.

On Wednesday, December 11, Lowndes County Deputies attempted to pull over a white Mustang for a switched tag during a routine traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Mary Lee Jones, refused and was accused of putting her pedal to the floor.

Deputies chased Jones for several miles where she allegedly caused property damage throughout the county.

The pursuit ended on Highway 45 South where Jones was arrested.

Deputies determined that the vehicle the suspect was driving had been reported stolen in the city of Columbus.

Jones was charged with multiple traffic violations along with felony fleeing, and possession of a stolen property.

Jones remains in the Lowndes county detention center where she is awaiting an initial appearance.

