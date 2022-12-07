Woman arrested for trespassing at Hatley School, assaulting student
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A school parking lot fight led to charges in Hatley.
18-year-old Aubrey Denton is accused of going onto the Hatley School campus and assaulting a student.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said Denton then left the area.
She was later arrested in Pontotoc County on a trespassing charge, filed by the Monroe County Schools Superintendent.
Crook said the victim’s family filed a simple assault charge in justice court.
The incident remains under investigation.
Denton has bonded out of jail.
