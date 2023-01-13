Woman arrested in Clay County, charged with drug possession

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Houston woman was arrested at a safety checkpoint and charged with drug possession.

22-year-old Tsilvian Caulder was stopped on Highway 46 in Clay County Wednesday.

That’s when deputies found 18 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy. They also found marijuana.

Bond was set at $5,507.75.

Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers P3 App.

