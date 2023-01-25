Woman arrested in Clay County for hitting someone with baseball bat

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It started as an altercation. And ended with one person being hit by a baseball bat.

39-year-old Shamika Williams is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

It happened in the White Station Community of Clay County.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the victim was treated and released at the North Mississippi Medical Center ER.

Williams remains in the Clay County Detention Center with a $20,000 bond.

Sheriff Scott is asking anyone with additional information to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

