Woman arrested in Pontotoc for illegal possession of drugs

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is facing misdemeanor drug charges.

On February 21, deputies with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office conducted a night time narcotics stop.

50-year-old Nina Michele Garrison was arrested for alleged possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

Garrison was charged with possession of a controlled substance along with misdemeanor charges.

