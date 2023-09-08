Woman arrested in Tupelo for allegedly stealing from her workplace

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Tupelo was arrested for stealing from her place of work.

Tupelo police arrived at Strofollino’s Wine on West Main on September 4.

Sara Reeves was accused of breaking into the business safe, stealing money from the cash register, and stealing the business checkbook.

Reeves was charged with embezzlement and felony malicious mischief.

Her bond was set at $3,500.

