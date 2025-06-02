Woman arrested on drug/misdemeanor charges in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – At around 12:51 am on Wednesday, May 28, two Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were conducting a traffic stop on East Chambers Drive for a vehicle driving in the wrong lane.

During the traffic stop, 30-year-old Halie Abigail Harris, of Linden, TN, was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance along with several misdemeanor charges.

Judge Ray Hall set Harris’s bond at $5,000.00.

North Mississippi Narcotics Unit Agent Taylor Walker will present this case to a Prentiss County Grand Jury.

