Woman charged in connection to Oxford shooting that injured U.S. Marshal

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The girlfriend of a man killed in an Oxford shootout faced several federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Xaveriana Cook, 23, was charged with transportation of stolen firearms, possession of stolen firearms, and aiding and abetting the attempt to kill an officer of the United States while acting in the line of duty.

Cook’s boyfriend, Hunter Carlstrom, was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in Oxford on May 15th after law enforcement tried to pull the couple over.

A U.S. Marshal was shot in the gun battle.

Carlstrom was wanted for a homicide in Arkansas that allegedly happened on May 5.

The duo had been staying with acquaintances in Mississippi.

Cook was denied bond and remained in jail.