Woman charged with aggravated assault in Tishomingo Co.

TISHAMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tishomingo County deputies make an arrest in an assault case.

on November 21, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an assault on Highway 25 South in Tishomingo.

Deputies found a woman with a head injury at the scene.

The investigation led them to identify Montana Grace Woodruff as a suspect.

Woodruff has been arrested.

She was charged with Aggravated Assault.

Her bond is set at $20,000.

