OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County woman was charged with child abuse.

Bond was set at $10,000 for Temirah Turner, 32.

Oktibbeha County deputies were called about a domestic disturbance and that started the investigation.

Turner later turned herself in to deputies.

Child Protective Services was notified.

Turner has since bonded out of jail.