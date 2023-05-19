Woman charged with felony taking of motor vehicle in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Carolina woman is in the Lee County jail after an accident involving a stolen vehicle.
24-year-old Milan Johnson of Angier, North Carolina was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Tupelo police were called to a motor vehicle accident yesterday on Barnes Crossing Road near Highway 78.
Police said the owners of the vehicle stated it was stolen and someone crashed it into a bridge.
Johnson was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center and then shortly after, taken to the Lee County jail.
Her bond was set at $100,000.
