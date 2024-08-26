Woman could face 10 years in prison if convicted of embezzlement

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – There are new developments in the embezzlement case involving a former Caledonia Park Commission official.

Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested Megan Berry on one count of embezzlement.

Berry was accused of taking public funds that came into her possession through her position as treasurer of the park commission and using that money for her personal use.

Berry was indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury last week.

If convicted, she could face up to $25,000 in fines and up to 10 years in prison.

