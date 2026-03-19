Woman enters guilty plea for welfare fraud in Kemper Co.

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Kemper County woman won’t have to serve time for welfare fraud, but she will have to pay the money back.

Michelle Clay entered a plea agreement in Kemper County Circuit Court after a Mississippi Department of Human Services investigation into welfare fraud.

Clay received fraudulent SNAP benefits totaling more than $30,000 by failing to accurately report the size of her household and the total household income.

She was sentenced to 15 years’ probation and ordered to pay fines, fees, restitution, and investigative costs of $32,301.

The case was investigated by MDHS’s Office of Inspector General’s Division of Investigation.

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