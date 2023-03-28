Woman faces attempted murder charge after shooting in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies made an arrest in a shooting.

22-year-old Destiny Moore was charged with attempted murder.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins described the incident as domestic in nature.

Moore was accused of leaving the Yorkville Apartment complex after an argument and returning with a gun.

The shooting happened at the apartments at about 9 p.m. Monday.

Hawkins told WCBI the victim was shot in the leg and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore remains in jail.

