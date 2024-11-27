Woman faces charges after hitting a car with children inside
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lafayette County woman has been accused of ramming her car into another vehicle that had children inside.
30-year-old Tara Marion, of Abbeville, was charged with aggravated assault-manifesting extreme indifference to human life.
Oxford Police said the incident started as an argument at a gas station on University Avenue back on November 15.
A witness told officers that the collision appeared intentional.
More statements and video evidence was gathered.
Four minors were inside the vehicle when it was struck.