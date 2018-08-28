Woman Faces Charges After Allegedly Hitting Elderly Mother

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 67-year-old woman accused of hitting her elderly mother is now facing charges.

Prentiss County deputies say Sandra Greeno is charged with Abuse Upon A Vulnerable Person.

Deputeis were called out to County Road 3450 back on August 22nd, after an 81-year-old woman told them she’d been assaulted and her daughter hit her in the face with her fist.

Deputies viewed the marks on her face and spoke to a witness of the assault.

Greeno’s bond is set at $10,000.