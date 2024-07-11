Woman faces charges for stabbing couple in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lamar County couple is recovering from a violent stabbing.

31-year-old Kercy Wiegel is in the Lamar County, Alabama jail facing several charges.

Sheriff Marty Gottwald says the attack happened at a home on County Road 9 on July 5.

The homeowner called 911 to report the attack.

Both victims were taken to Baptist Golden Triangle, in Columbus.

One of those victims was cut several times and is still being treated at a Tupelo hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.

Wiegel is charged with two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, along with domestic violence and assault in the first degree.

Her bond was set at $700,000.

She’s also being held on a probation violation.

