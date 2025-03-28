Woman faces child abuse charges in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County woman has been arrested after a toddler was found wandering down a road.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott told WCBI his office received a call about a child walking alone down Tibbee Road.

Deputies located the child, who they determined to be about 2 years old.

They were able to trace the child back to a home.

The toddler reportedly had marks all over its body and a gash to the head.

The child was reportedly under the care of Marie Kelley at the time.

Kelley was arrested and charged with Child Abuse and contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Her bond has been set at just over $5,000.

