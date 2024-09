Woman faces charges of child abuse in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford woman faces a child abuse charge.

Oxford police were contacted by Southaven police for a reported case of child abuse.

After an investigation, 31-year-old Briane Kreston was charged with child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.

No information was given about the child or how they were harmed.

