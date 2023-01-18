Woman faces domestic violence charges in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend shooting in Macon landed a woman in jail facing Domestic Violence charges.
Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday.
When they got there, they found a black man with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Police arrested Kinda Wilborn at the scene.
Wilborn is charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence.
She is being held in the Noxubee County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
The investigation into the shooting is still open.
