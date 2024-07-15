Woman faces drug charges in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is facing charges after Lee County deputies reportedly uncovered a large amount of drugs.

39-year-old Amera Crump of Baldwyn is being charged with trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance for allegedly possessing three pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of cocaine, and 1,500 pills of fentanyl.

The charges could be raised to aggravated trafficking after being presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

She may also be charged with child endangerment.

Her bond has been set at $1 million.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said the community working with law enforcement helps solve these cases.

“The patrol division working with the community whenever they see activity that is not normal in their community is what it takes to make the community a better and safer place and we have to act upon this information,” said Johnson.

They are still investigating and more arrests are possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X