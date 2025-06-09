Woman faces sexual battery charges in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies made a child sex crime arrest.
34-year-old Amber South was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a minor.
Although South is from Tremont, investigators said the alleged crime happened in Monroe County.
In a social media post, Sheriff Kevin Crook said the ongoing investigation started a couple of months ago.
She was arrested on May 21. Information about the case was released on June 9.
Her bond was set at $250,000.