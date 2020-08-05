Woman Facing Assault Charges In Incident Involving A Car

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County woman is out of jail on bond after allegedly trying to hit someone with a car.

Carnesha Parks, 23, is charged with malicious mischief and aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say the victim told deputies Parks tried to hit her with another person’s vehicle. Deputies told WCBI Parks missed the victim and ended up crashing the car.

More charges are expected in the case. Investigators are not releasing details about what led to the incident.

Bond for Parks was set at $10, 000.