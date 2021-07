OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is facing charges in two Golden Triangle counties.

Oktibbeha County deputies charged Emily James with credit card fraud.

Investigators believe James got a family member’s credit card number earlier this year and then bought items online.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says his deputies will also charge James in an unrelated incident.

James was booked in the Oktibbeha County jail.