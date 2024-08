Woman from West Point arrested under DUI in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point selectwoman has been arrested in Louisville.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, selectwoman Leta Turner was arrested by MHP in Louisville.

She was pulled over for speeding around 6 p.m.

Marijuana was found in her vehicle.

She was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and DUI.

We will have more on this story as information become available.

