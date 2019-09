TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman was hit by gunfire on both of her legs from a shooting at a Tupelo apartment complex.

The female victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She told Tupelo PD she had been hit by the gunfire at Hilldale Apartments, on Monument Drive.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.