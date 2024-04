Woman in Starkville faces charges in fraud investigation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Starkville is facing a dozen charges in a fraud investigation.

Chandra Hairston was charged with three counts of false pretense, eight counts of credit card fraud, and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Starkville police said the alleged incidents happened between January and March 2024.

No other details about the case are being released at this time, as it remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X