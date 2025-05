Woman indicted for child abuse in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman has been indicted for child abuse charges in Saltillo.

On April 28, Saltillo Police arrested Shelia Cooperwood on a felony warrant.

Earlier this year, law enforcement began an investigation into Cooperwood after a report from Child Protective Services

Her case was presented to a grand jury, where a felony indictment was returned.

Cooperwood is being charged with one count of Felony Child Abuse.

