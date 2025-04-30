Woman indicted for SNAP benefits fraud in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of SNAP benefits.

Deidre Blair turned herself in on April 24, following a fraud investigation by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Blair allegedly received over $43,000 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income accurately.

The Oktibbeha County District Attorney secured the indictment on April 4.

A trial date has not been set.

