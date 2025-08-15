Woman indicted for taking money from a booster club in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman accused of taking money from a high school booster club has been indicted.

A Lowndes County Grand Jury indicted Heather Oglesby for embezzlement.

Deputies started investigating after the New Hope Touchdown Club reported some missing money.

Oglesby was treasurer of the organization.

The club’s board found some possible altered financial records, including alleged Cash App transfers to her account.

Investigators believe the case could span two years and total more than $20,000.

No trial date has been set.

